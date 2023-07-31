In Liberia, corruption sanctions are not a deterrent for candidates

Liberian officials sanctioned last year by the United States government for their “involvement in public corruption” are running for legislative seats. Nathaniel McGill, the former minister of state for presidential affairs, and Bill Tweahway, former managing director of the National Port Authority, have been certified by the National Elections Commission (NEC) to run for Senate seats.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In