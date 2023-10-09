How Liberia President George Weah scored on his 10 promises

George Weah ran on a ‘change’ mantra, with his 2017 manifesto promising to move Liberians “from a low to a middle-income country, where the affordability of basic goods and services will be a right for all Liberians and where resources will develop people, infrastructure and institution”.

Despite Weah’s promises, public perception on his first term remains split down the middle. Here are 10 promises made by President Weah before and during his first term in office, and how they have fared.