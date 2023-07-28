Zimbabwe elections: Has Chamisa found a chink in Mnangagwa’s armour?

Are the elections already in the bag? “Don’t worry, he’ll be president,” says Uebert Angel to undercover journalists in Al Jazeera‘s shock documentary on Zimbabwe’s gold mafia.

“He” is Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, who has led the country since the 2017 coup. “He’ll be president until the day he dies,” Angel says with a broad smile.

This smooth talker is a self-proclaimed prophet who likes to predict the outcome of elections whose outcome is beyond doubt. In 2018, he logically bet on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory. Three years later, he was appointed the head of state’s special envoy for the promotion of Zimbabwe in Europe and the United States. An ambassadorial post despite his lack of experience.

Today he is best known for his alleged role as a gold trafficker, revealed in Al Jazeera‘s four-part investigation. The first episode has been viewed more than 5 million times on YouTube.

B