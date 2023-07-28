dirty money

Zimbabwe elections: Has Chamisa found a chink in Mnangagwa’s armour?

By Romain Chanson

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 28, 2023 08:35

Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is playing the anti-corruption card. Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is playing the anti-corruption card. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)
Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is playing the anti-corruption card. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

A damning Al Jazeera documentary on gold trafficking in Zimbabwe has given Nelson Chamisa a chance to vaunt his anti-corruption agenda ahead of his election clash with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Are the elections already in the bag? “Don’t worry, he’ll be president,” says Uebert Angel to undercover journalists in Al Jazeera‘s shock documentary on Zimbabwe’s gold mafia.

“He” is Emmerson Mnangagwa, 80, who has led the country since the 2017 coup. “He’ll be president until the day he dies,” Angel says with a broad smile.

READ MORE Exclusive: Zimbabwe crashes America’s summit in Africa

This smooth talker is a self-proclaimed prophet who likes to predict the outcome of elections whose outcome is beyond doubt. In 2018, he logically bet on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory. Three years later, he was appointed the head of state’s special envoy for the promotion of Zimbabwe in Europe and the United States. An ambassadorial post despite his lack of experience.

Today he is best known for his alleged role as a gold trafficker, revealed in Al Jazeera‘s four-part investigation. The first episode has been viewed more than 5 million times on YouTube.

B

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Ibrahim Traoré at Ouagadougou airport, preparing to fly to St Petersburg, 25 July 2023 (©Burkina Faso presidency).

secret deals

Premium badgeRussia-Africa summit: Assimi Goïta and Ibrahim Traoré show support for Vladimir Putin Several African presidents are attending the Russia-Africa summit, among them are the heads of the juntas of Mali and Burkina Faso.
Former militia leader Asari celebrates with supporters after being granted bail in Abuja

new force

Premium badgeNigeria: Ex-militant Asari Dokubo wants to build Tinubu an army Ex-militant Asari Dokubo wants to build an ‘army’ for Bola Tinubu. The president’s spokesman Dele Alake has distanced the head of state from the milit...
Cotton originally promised a good living for Zimbabwean land settlers, but no more. (REUTERS/Howard Burditt)

cottoning on

Premium badgeIn Zimbabwe, will Chamisa’s cotton promises reel in rural voters? Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is targeting ZANU-PF’s rural heartland in an effort to unseat Mnangagwa in August elections. 
Demonstrators gather in Niamey on 26 July 2023 in support of Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, the victim of an attempted military coup. (©AFP)

chief mutineer

Premium badgeAttempted coup in Niger: Who is General Abdourahmane Tchiani? Suspected of leading the putsch against President Mohamed Bazoum, the commander of the presidential guard is a controversial figure in the Nigerien ar...