Zimbabwe: Poll suggests election is headed to a runoff

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on July 21, 2023 10:36

Emmerson Mnangagwa Zimbabwe
Tight race: Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa may not have as much support as the polls indicate, say critics. (AFP/Jekesai Njikizana)

Afrobarometer’s latest polling shows an uncomfortably tight race for President Emmerson Mnangagwa against opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

The latest polling out of Zimbabwe points to a possible runoff in next month’s presidential race, with incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa falling short of the 50% plus one vote needed to win in the first round of voting on 23 August.

