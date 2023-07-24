successor pipeline

Ghana: Polls project Bawumia victory in NPP flagbearer election

By Jonas Nyabor

July 24, 2023

© Ghana’s Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood swears in Mahamudu Bawumia in as Vice President at the Independence square in Accra, Ghana January 7, 2017. (Reuters)
Vice president leads the race, with fourth-time hopeful Alan Kyerematen and maverick Kennedy Agyapong tailing not far behind.

With only four months to go until the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s flagbearer elections in November, early polls are predicting victory for vice president Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s preferred presidential candidate.

