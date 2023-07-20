mature market?

Orange, MTN, Moov: 5 things about Côte d’Ivoire’s telecoms crisis

By Quentin Velluet

Posted on July 20, 2023 16:25

The headquarters of mobile telecommunications operator MTN is seen in Plateau, Abidjan, Ivory coast December 17, 2015.
The headquarters of mobile telecommunications operator MTN is seen in Plateau, Abidjan, Ivory coast December 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

For several quarters, Orange, MTN, and Moov have seen revenues stagnate – or even fall – while Côte d’Ivoire continues to enjoy steady GDP growth.

April was marked by what the Ivorian telecoms sector is calling the “data crisis”. From one day to the next, Orange, MTN, and Moov were the targets of a media frenzy after the national regulator decided to increase mobile internet tariffs to guarantee better revenues for the beleaguered sector.

