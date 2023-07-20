Orange, MTN, Moov: 5 things about Côte d’Ivoire’s telecoms crisis

April was marked by what the Ivorian telecoms sector is calling the “data crisis”. From one day to the next, Orange, MTN, and Moov were the targets of a media frenzy after the national regulator decided to increase mobile internet tariffs to guarantee better revenues for the beleaguered sector.

