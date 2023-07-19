Africans challenge Biden policies at US business summit

The recent US-Africa Business Summit in Botswana created an opportunity to celebrate the relationship and advance trade and investment.

It also gave African officials and executives a chance to tell their US counterparts everything they feel is hurting rather than helping the continent’s economies.

From federal subsidies for domestic industry to uncertainty around the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), from automobile dumping to Zimbabwe sanctions, US policies took flak from multiple angles. At invitation-only roundtables and open sessions alike, African leaders shared how US choices at times inadvertently undermine the summit’s theme of “enhancing Africa’s value” in global supply chains.

“When we hear, read the Biden administration’s take, it sounds good. It’s people-centred, it’s making sure that the value created [is] rolled out for the wealth of the people,” Namibia’s