Real talk

Africans challenge Biden policies at US business summit

By Julian Pecquet, in Gaborone, Botswana

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 19, 2023 10:26

Joe Biden, US-Africa Leaders Summit
File photo of US President Joe Biden attending the previous US-Africa Leaders Summit.(REUTERS/Ken Cedeno)

From industrial policy to AGOA, attendees at the US-Africa Business Summit in Botswana pressed the US to rethink its approach to the continent.

The recent US-Africa Business Summit in Botswana created an opportunity to celebrate the relationship and advance trade and investment.

It also gave African officials and executives a chance to tell their US counterparts everything they feel is hurting rather than helping the continent’s economies.

From federal subsidies for domestic industry to uncertainty around the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), from automobile dumping to Zimbabwe sanctions, US policies took flak from multiple angles. At invitation-only roundtables and open sessions alike, African leaders shared how US choices at times inadvertently undermine the summit’s theme of “enhancing Africa’s value” in global supply chains.

READ MORE Botswana hosts 1,000 business, political leaders for US-Africa Business Summit

“When we hear, read the Biden administration’s take, it sounds good. It’s people-centred, it’s making sure that the value created [is] rolled out for the wealth of the people,” Namibia’s

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Zimbabwe opposition party leader, Nelson Chamisa, in Harare. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Frenemies

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Rivals Khupe, Chamisa join hands in face of mistrust Thokozani Khupe is running for office with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in the hopes that this move could boost opposition support.
© Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP)

welcome, Vladimir

Arresting Putin a ‘declaration of war’ believes South Africa’s Ramaphosa Arresting Vladimir Putin would amount to a declaration of war on Russia, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote in court papers released on Tue...
jad20230713-ass-senegal-itv-idrissa-seck-1256×628-1689259667 Idrissa Seck © DR

political ping pong

Premium badgeIdrissa Seck: ‘Dinner with Macky Sall and breakfast with Ousmane Sonko’ The former ally of Senegal’s president returned to the opposition in April: will the Rewmi leader attract enough voters?
© File photo of former Zimbabwe minister Saviour Kasukuwere, potential presidential candidate. (Photo: Eric Roset/Africa Progress Panel/cc-by-2.0)

Tyson TKO

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Kicking Kasukuwere off ballot may split Mnangagwa vote President Emmerson Mnangagwa elbows out former local government minister and Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to increase chances of se...