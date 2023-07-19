political tension

DRC in shock after murder of opposition spokesman Chérubin Okende

By By Socrate Nsimba

Posted on July 19, 2023 08:10

Former Transport Minister Chérubin Okende, a close associate of Moïse Katumbi, was found dead, his body riddled with bullets, on Thursday July 13 in Kinshasa.

The discovery of the body of Chérubin Okende – the spokesman for Moïse Katumbi’s Ensemble pour la Republique party who was shot dead in Kinshasa on 13 July – has stunned the Congolese political class, and with just five months until the presidential election, heightened tensions.

On Thursday, 13 July, Chérubin Okende, a former minister of both transport and communications and the spokesman for Moïse Katumbi’s Ensemble pour la Republique (Together for the Republic), one of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s main opposition parties, was found shot dead at the wheel of his car in the country’s capital, Kinshasa. His family had reported his abduction a few hours earlier.

