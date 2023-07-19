DRC in shock after murder of opposition spokesman Chérubin Okende

On Thursday, 13 July, Chérubin Okende, a former minister of both transport and communications and the spokesman for Moïse Katumbi’s Ensemble pour la Republique (Together for the Republic), one of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s main opposition parties, was found shot dead at the wheel of his car in the country’s capital, Kinshasa. His family had reported his abduction a few hours earlier.

