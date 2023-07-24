Tanzania: EcoGraf in graphite finance talks with Thyssenkrupp, Sojitz, Posco

Australian critical minerals miner EcoGraf is in talks with corporate offtakers to raise debt finance for graphite project development in Tanzania, managing director Andrew Spinks tells The Africa Report.

