Tanzania: EcoGraf in graphite finance talks with Thyssenkrupp, Sojitz, Posco

By David Whitehouse

Posted on July 24, 2023 04:00

Preparatory work at Ecograf's Epanko graphite project in Tanzania. Photo supplied.
Preparatory work at Ecograf’s Epanko graphite project in Tanzania. Photo supplied.

EcoGraf is in talks with Thyssenkrupp, Sojitz and Posco over financing for a graphite project in Tanzania, with the Australian miner’s managing director Andrew Spinks confident that the business environment in the country has improved under President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Australian critical minerals miner EcoGraf is in talks with corporate offtakers to raise debt finance for graphite project development in Tanzania, managing director Andrew Spinks tells The Africa Report.

