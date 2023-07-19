Putin to skip BRICS in South Africa summit due to arrest threat

Putin’s potential visit has been a thorny diplomatic issue for Pretoria.
“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit,” Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will instead represent Russia, Magwenya said.
The decision follows “a number of consultations” held by Ramaphosa in recent months, the most recent of which took place last night, he added.
South Africa is the current chair of the BRICS group, a gathering of heavyweights that also includes Brazil, Russia, India and China, and which sees itself as a counterweight to Western economic domination.
Putin was
There's more to this story
Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.
cancel anytime
Already a a subscriber Sign In