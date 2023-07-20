Over the past few days, Ivorian authorities have arrested more than a dozen businessmen of Lebanese origin on suspicion of fraudulent acquisition of nationality and passport smuggling. The case is causing a stir in Abidjan business circles, not least because it involves the head of Plastica, a high-profile company held up as an example by the Ivorian government to promote investment into the country.

