Côte d’Ivoire: Prominent Lebanese CEO in passport scandal

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on July 20, 2023 16:03

Police Côte d’Ivoire
Police swooped on passport fraud suspects in Abidjan on 14 July. (AFP/SIA KAMBOU)

The head of a company promoted by the Ivorian government is among a group of Lebanese businessmen in custody, accused of passport fraud.

Over the past few days, Ivorian authorities have arrested more than a dozen businessmen of Lebanese origin on suspicion of fraudulent acquisition of nationality and passport smuggling. The case is causing a stir in Abidjan business circles, not least because it involves the head of Plastica, a high-profile company held up as an example by the Ivorian government to promote investment into the country.

