conquering power

Cameroon: Michelle Ndoki unveils political ambitions

By Yves Plumey Bobo

Posted on July 26, 2023 15:12

jad20230718-ass-cameroun-michelle-ndoki-1256×628-1689702777 Cameroonian lawyer and politician Michelle Ndoki © MONTAGE JA: Facebook Michelle Ndoki
Cameroonian lawyer and politician Michelle Ndoki © MONTAGE JA: Facebook Michelle Ndoki

Now expelled from Maurice Kamto’s Mouvement Pour la Renaissance du Cameroun (MRC), the renowned lawyer-politician has launched her own political party.

After years of tension within the Mouvement Pour la Renaissance du Cameroun (MRC), the main opposition party led by Maurice Kamto, Michelle Ndoki has been expelled for her “manifest refusal to conform to the party’s political boundaries and disciplinary standard”, according to internal documents within the party’s executive board obtained by our sources on 13 July.

READ MORE Cameroon: Michèle Ndoki, a symbol of political hope, faces death penalty

This new sanction follows a complaint by the party’s secretary general. According to the MRC’s decision-making body, the evidence against Ndoki is “serious and sufficient to justify the decision to exclude her”. Now, she will be seeking to realise her political ambitions through a new party she’s launched 

