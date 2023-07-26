After years of tension within the Mouvement Pour la Renaissance du Cameroun (MRC), the main opposition party led by Maurice Kamto, Michelle Ndoki has been expelled for her “manifest refusal to conform to the party’s political boundaries and disciplinary standard”, according to internal documents within the party’s executive board obtained by our sources on 13 July.
This new sanction follows a complaint by the party’s secretary general. According to the MRC’s decision-making body, the evidence against Ndoki is “serious and sufficient to justify the decision to exclude her”. Now, she will be seeking to realise her political ambitions through a new party she’s launched
