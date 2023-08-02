limiting losses

A look at West African Development Bank’s credit insurance policy

By Yara Rizk

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 2, 2023 10:35

Benin’s Serge Ekué, formerly of Natixis, has been at the helm of BOAD since 28 August 2020. (BOAD/Cyril Bailleul)
Benin’s Serge Ekué, formerly of Natixis, has been at the helm of BOAD since 28 August 2020. (BOAD/Cyril Bailleul)

The development bank’s new credit insurance policy is a decisive step towards boosting its financing capacity for member states.

Following the example of the world’s major financial institutions, the West African Development Bank (WADB) adopted a credit insurance policy on 13 July for its loan portfolio, marking a significant step forward in its deployment strategy. 

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

As finance minister, Nadia Fettah Alaoui has been a key member of Aziz Akhannouch’s cabinet since October 2021. (©DR)

positive trends

Premium badgeNadia Fettah Alaoui: IMF credit is Morocco’s insurance policy Morocco’s minister of economy and finance outlines the kingdom’s strategy on inflation, attracting investment and adapting to climate change.
jad20230724-eco-civ-usine-gcb-1256×628-1690276377 © The GCB Côte d’Ivoire plant, inaugurated on 21 July, has 314 employees, 80% of whom are Ivorians. Twitter Tiémoko Meyliet Koné

bite back

Premium badgeMalaysia’s GCB shakes up competition for Côte d’Ivoire cocoa Malaysian company Guan Chong Berhad has inaugurated a cocoa bean grinding plant in San Pedro, in the west of Côte d’Ivoire. Its production capacity is...
A worker at the Cominak mine near Arlit, Niger, 8 March 2023. (AFP/Olympia de Maismont)

mining minefield

Premium badgeHow Niger’s coup could affect France’s nuclear power Niger is a major supplier of uranium for French nuclear power plants, making General Abdourahamane Tiani’s coup d’état more than a military matter for...
French company Cemoi’s chocolate factory in Abidjan (AFP/Issouf Sanogo).

unprecedented rise

Premium badgeWhy cocoa prices are soaring with no benefit for Africa The anticipated drop in yields for the 2023/2024 season is pushing up the price of cocoa, but producing countries are unlikely to benefit.