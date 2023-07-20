Tanzania: ICSID ruling on Indiana case ‘bodes well’ for others

The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) ruled in favour of Australia’s Indiana Resources on 14 July in its dispute over the expropriation of the Ntaka Hill nickel project, and told Tanzania to pay $109.5m in compensation.

