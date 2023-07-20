Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner to redeploy in Africa

He had not spoken since 24 June, in the wake of his abortive rebellion against Vladimir Putin’s regime. In a video published on 19 July on the Wagner group’s Telegram channel, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries would no longer be fighting in Ukraine and would instead be heading for Africa.

