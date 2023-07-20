SPIN DOCTORING

Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner to redeploy in Africa

By Benjamin Roger, Emmanuelle Morau

Posted on July 20, 2023 08:48

Yevgeny Prigozhin, Wagner Group
Yevgeny Prigozhin in the 24 June Telegram video that followed his abortive putsch. He remained silent until 19 July. ©Handout photo/Telegram/@concordgroup_official/AFP

In a video posted on the Russian mercenary group’s Telegram channel, Prigozhin says his troops are leaving Ukraine to concentrate on Africa.

He had not spoken since 24 June, in the wake of his abortive rebellion against Vladimir Putin’s regime. In a video published on 19 July on the Wagner group’s Telegram channel, Prigozhin announced that his mercenaries would no longer be fighting in Ukraine and would instead be heading for Africa.

