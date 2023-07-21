more bandwidth

Elon Musk: Gateway to the African satellite market?

By Quentin Velluet

Posted on July 21, 2023 09:45

Elon Musk
Billionaire Elon Musk has African ambitions. (AP/SIDA/Hannibal Hanschke)

Elon Musk’s Starlink has partnered Africa Mobile Networks, a specialist in rural telecom masts, to provide Nigerians with faster internet.

Africa Mobile Networks (AMN), a British telecom-tower operator that specialises in coverage of rural areas in Africa, has signed a partnership with Starlink, the low earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet provider owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

READ MORE South Africa: Elon Musk’s journey to become the richest man – for a moment – in the world

The agreement, signed last week, initially allows AMN to exploit Starlink’s connection capacities in Nigeria – which was the first African country to grant a licence to Starlink. AMN intends to extending the alliance to other countries if this first experiment is successful.

Conversion to 4G

“Low earth orbit satellites offer more bandwidth and gigabytes of data than other solutions at a similar cost, which is important to meet the demands of customers and regulators, i.e., a gradual conversion to 3G and 4G, and eventually 5G,” says Michael Darcy, the British founder and CEO of AMN.

READ MORE Who will use Elon Musk’s Starlink in Africa?

Already present in 13 African countries and Panama, AMN hopes to launch further operations in the Central African Republic, Kenya, Madagascar, Niger, South Africa and Uganda. Starlink, meanwhile, announced on 19 July that it was now active in Kenya, but, subject to obtaining licences, its geographical footprint in Africa is currently limited to three other countries on the continent: Nigeria, Mozambique and Rwanda.

Intelsat as a long-standing partner

Historically backed by its shareholders Meta and the European satellite company Intelsat, AMN says its new partnership will not short-circuit the relationship it has cultivated with Intelsat. Intelsat itself does not offer LEO solutions, but it does have a distribution agreement with Amazon-backed Kuiper for solutions from OneWeb, one of Starlink’s main competitors.

READ MORE Elon Musk unveils his AI ambitions

Founded in 2013, AMN targets more than 5,000 functioning towers by the end of 2023. The company has simplified its business model, integrating the costs of building, managing and maintaining tower networks in return for a flat fee. It has maintained profitability thanks to cheaper logistics and smaller towers, which are more economical and quicker to install. AMN has raised more than $100m from around 20 investors since it was founded.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Business

Watamu beach resorts are under threat from a fee price hike

driving clients away

Premium badgeKenya: Hike in Watamu marine park fee hits locals, tourism Thousands of local businesses are under threat at the Watamu marine park area because of a bump in fees by the Kenya Wildlife Service.
© The headquarters of mobile telecommunications operator MTN is seen in Plateau, Abidjan, Ivory coast December 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Thierry Gouegnon

mature market?

Premium badgeOrange, MTN, Moov: 5 things about Côte d’Ivoire’s telecoms crisis For several quarters, Orange, MTN, and Moov have seen revenues stagnate – or even fall – while Côte d’Ivoire continues to enjoy steady GDP growth. ...
A statue of the first president of Ghana after independence, Kwame Nkrumah, in the memorial park at the Nkrumah Mausoleum in Accra (Ghana) in August 2018. | usage worldwide (Photo by Rita Funk / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance/AFP)

time travel

Premium badgeKwame Nkrumah Memorial Park revamp to boost tourism in Ghana Ghana’s Tourism Development Project will attract international and local tourists to the country, providing a much needed revenue boost.
Air Tanzania

Legal Certainty

Premium badgeTanzania: ICSID ruling on Indiana case ‘bodes well’ for others Found guilty of expropriating a mining site by the World Bank’s dispute settlement body, Tanzania should negotiate with other claimants, say CEOs.