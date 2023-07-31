last resort

In Cameroon, Actis threatens to pull the plug on Eneo

By Omer Mbadi

Posted on July 31, 2023 11:54

The Nachtigal dam currently under construction in Cameroon is expected to supply 30% of the country’s energy needs.
The Nachtigal dam currently under construction in Cameroon is expected to supply 30% of the country’s energy needs. (Facebook/NHPC/all rights reserved)

British fund Actis is seeking to preserve its rights amid energy company Eneo’s near bankruptcy. If there is no agreement by the end of August, the reference shareholder will resort to arbitration.

In April, David Grylls, a partner in the British investment fund Actis, which holds a 51% stake in Energy of Cameroon (Eneo), sent a formal notice to Cameroon’s Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute demanding payment of nearly CFA186bn (around $313m), the sum representing the public sector’s debt to the energy company.

