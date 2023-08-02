new role

Meet Sharon Itach, Israel’s first military attaché to Morocco

By Nina Kozlowski

Posted on August 2, 2023 13:13

Colonel Sharon Itach, Israel’s military attaché in Morocco. (DR)
Colonel Sharon Itach, Israel’s military attaché in Morocco. (DR)

Following Israel’s recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, the country is sending its first military attaché to Rabat.

On 17 July, Israel joined the United States as the only countries to recognise the disputed region of Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

Israel’s army chief has appointed Colonel Sharon Itach as the nation’s first military attaché to Morocco. Itach, 41, previously headed the Haifa district command.

His father is a Moroccan Jew and he speaks Moroccan Arabic, staying connected to his roots.

READ MORE Israel’s return to African Union is creating division among member states

Itach became a war hero in Israel after joining the army at 18 years during the Second Intifada.

He did compulsory service fighting in Gaza and was later recruited permanently before becoming a top aide to Gaza commander Lt. Col. Pinky Zoertz, who led all Gaza operations then.

He considered Zoertz, whose life he saved, a father figure. From 2011-2013, Zoertz went to the US for a Jewish recruitment program, which included some Moroccan Jews.

What is the purpose of a military attaché?

Itach’s posting needs approval from Israel’s defence minister even though his role — a consultant at the new Rabat embassy — seems symbolic. He may coordinate joint military exercises and promote Israeli arms sales.

Though military cooperation led to a 2021 framework deal, Israeli sources also call Itach’s role symbolic — ‘diplomatic niceties’ with real military talks happening privately at high levels.

The role also carries risks:

  • In 1973, Israel’s US attaché Joe Alon was killed in Washington in an unsolved case.
  • In 2011, Israel expelled Russia’s attaché for alleged espionage.
  • That same year, Israel charged its Swiss attaché with illegal arms sales from 2002-2005, though he had been seen as professional.
READ MORE Africa and Israel: Disunity at the African Union?

While Itach’s appointment boosts Israel-Morocco defence ties, it could also draw scrutiny given the sensitive nature of a military attaché’s activities.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

Family and friends: President Mnangagwa’s protectors and business promoters. (Montage JA)

tentacular reach

Premium badgeZimbabwe: Who’s who in Mnangagwa’s power base? From the Belarusian president to his own son, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa surrounds himself with cunning dealmakers to prolong his grip on...
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Cameroonian President Paul Biya and his wife Chantal Biya during the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on 27 July 2023.

Virgin visit

Premium badgeIn Cameroon, President Biya’s Russian ties still going strong Cameroon President Paul Biya attended the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, reaffirming Cameroon’s support of Russia in the Ukraine war.
Nasir El-Rufai leaving court in 2010 after a case dating back to his time as FCT minister was dismissed. (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

Accidental Public Servant

Premium badgeThe return of Nasir El-Rufai: Nigeria’s ‘demolition man’ Nasir El-Rufai returns to cabinet under Tinubu. While some praise his effectiveness as minister under Obasanjo, others fear his ruthless streak.
A soldier of ECOWAS troops poses for a picture in Banjul, Gambia

regional plans

Premium badgeWill Ecowas intervene in Niger? Five key points to consider Ecowas is determined to intervene militarily in Niger if the junta that took power does not meet the requirements set out by the organisation at the e...