valkyrie swoop

UK targets Wagner’s gold in Africa

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on July 25, 2023 12:57

Russian mercenaries Wagner Group Mali
Russian mercenaries in northern Mali. (AP/SIPA)

The British government is trying to halt Wagner Group’s march on Africa by sanctioning its leaders in Mali, Central African Republic and Sudan.

On 20 July, the UK announced new sanctions on ’13 individuals and businesses linked to the actions of the Russian Wagner Group, including executions and torture in Mali and the Central African Republic and threats to peace and security in Sudan’.

