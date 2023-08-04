All that glitters

African Union taps Zimbabwe preacher Uebert Angel despite gold smuggling claims

By Veneranda Langa

Posted on August 4, 2023 07:42

© Uebert Angel (via X)
Uebert Angel (via X)

Fellow Zimbabwean Fortune Charumbira, president of the Pan-African Parliament, fronted controversial Uebert Angel for an ambassador post.

The African Union’s choice of prosperity gospel preacher Uebert Angel to help mediate conflicts across the continent creates its own set of tensions amid swirling allegations of ill-gotten wealth.

