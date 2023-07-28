Noella Wiyaala is too busy enjoying her Afro-pop stardom to worry about doomsayers who think artificial intelligence (AI) poses a mortal threat to recording artists around the world.

The Africa Report caught up with the Ghanaian artist via Zoom on a recent Tuesday afternoon in London, where the self-declared ‘lioness of Africa’ is working on her new album and firming up deals to perform at festivals across Europe.