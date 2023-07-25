accruing debt

Kenya: Power utility struggling to pay producers’ dues

By Herald Onyango

Posted on July 25, 2023 09:31

An official at Kiambere Power Station show the operations of the plant to a visitor in Machakos District December 8, 2006.

Kenya’s state utility paid electricity suppliers a meagre amount in nine months ending March 2023 as its financial woes have been exacerbated by rising generation costs and a depreciating shilling.

The Kenyan government has been struggling with the financial burden of soaring global fuel prices and dollar scarcity, with the Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) unable to pay Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

