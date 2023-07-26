Lethal force

Kenya turning into a police state, rights defenders warn

By Victor Abuso

Posted on July 26, 2023 08:48

© Riot police officers look on as supporters of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance participate in an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government in Nairobi, Kenya July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi
Riot police officers look on as supporters of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance participate in an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government in Nairobi, Kenya July 21, 2023. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

Nearly 30 protesters have been killed in Kenya since the anti-Ruto demonstrations first broke out in March. Human rights defenders hit out at the police, whose brutal tactics seem likely to continue unabated.

Human rights defenders are warning that Kenya is slowly turning into a police state, calling for urgent action while accusing officers of acting outside the realm of law as they deal with anti-government protesters.

In a joint statement, more than 30 rights organisations accuse the Kenyan police of killing 28 protesters since the start of the demonstrations in March, which also saw other protesters sustain serious injuries. 

READ MORE Kenya: Ruto, Raila urged to talk as deadly protests continue

The organisations also accuse the law enforcers of conducting arbitrary arrests and detaining opposition supporters and their leaders unlawfully. “The police are being weaponised and politicised by the regime,” they said.

Impunity

Francis Auma, from the Mombasa-based Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI) tells The Africa Report that the police acted with impunity, and continue to use excessive force targeting opposition supporters.

“Police in Kenya are being misused by the current regime. Someday they will have to pay for their actions,” he says.

Wycliffe Ochieng, a resident of Kisumu, an opposition stronghold, tells The Africa Report that he had to rush his two children to the hospital after the police threw tear gas canisters inside his house through an open window.

READ MORE Kenya: Ruto, Raila agree to political talks after weeks of protests

“Why did the police cause harm to my innocent children? They are just heartless,” he says.

Opposition coalition Azimio la Umoja, which called for protests over increased taxes, reported arrests and abduction of their leaders, saying they were detained incommunicado for days.

Top politicians arrested

Opposition Member of Parliament Babu Owino was among the top politicians arrested and detained for three days, and later charged for organising illegal anti-government protests.

He accused the police of denying him food for all three days. He also said he was blindfolded before being thrown in the trunk of a car. “If fighting for Kenyans is what will cost my life, so be it,” he said in an interview with The Standard after being released by the court on bond.

Maurice Ogeta, the private bodyguard of opposition leader Raila Odinga,  was also reported abducted by police officers in plain clothes. He was released three days later, in the middle of the night in Ruai on the outskirts of Nairobi.

READ MORE Kenya: Raila calls for weekly anti-Ruto protests after Monday’s demos

“He was released and left in the middle of the road. He is happy to be alive but still distraught and in shock,” said opposition party Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communication director Philip Etale.

Meanwhile, the opposition has suspended anti-government nationwide protests that were scheduled for Wednesday, July 26 to hold solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations across the country.

READ MORE Kenya: Raila announces anti-Ruto protests, with major demo in Nairobi

The opposition says from its statistics, more than 50 people have died at the hands of the police, with hundreds injured and admitted to hospitals with serious injuries.

Raila denounced the “unprecedented police brutality” during protests he organised on Tuesday.

Ruto’s support

Despite these concerns, President William Ruto has applauded the police, saying they acted professionally while dealing with protesters. 

After assuming power last year, he promised to end the police’s involvement in extrajudicial killings, which for long have been notoriously common in Kenya.

“I congratulate the police for standing firm, for ensuring peace prevails,” he told a gathering in Isiolo, North of Kenya.

READ MORE Deadly protests rock Kenya over new taxes, high living costs

However, human rights activists have condemned the president’s comments, accusing him of ordering police to brutalise peaceful protesters. “Ruto’s remarks are regrettable. Praising the police under such circumstances is sad,” Auma says.

To address these concerns, human rights defenders are now calling on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to investigate cases of arbitrary arrests, mistreatment and all atrocities committed by the police.

The activists are also proposing a national dialogue process that involves all stakeholders to discuss concerns over high taxation that has led to the high cost of living and by extension the protests.

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

A child displaced by the fighting in Tigray, at the Abi Adi camp in the Tigray Region. (REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)

Lit fuse

Premium badgeEthiopia: Peace deal at risk as rival ethnic groups lay claim to fertile lands Last November’s Pretoria Peace Agreement for Ethiopia is in jeopardy as Tigrayans and Amhara continue to fight over regional borders.
jad20230616-enquete-wagner-mali-3-1256×628 © Colonel Sadio Camara, Mali’s Minister of Defence, in Bamako on 19 August 2020. MALIK KONATE/AFP

Mercenary Allies Targeted

Premium badgeWagner in Mali: US sanctions Camara, Diarra, Bagayoko Defence Minister Sadio Camara, head of the air force, General Alou Boï Diarra and his deputy, Colonel Adama Bagayoko, are instigators, says US.
Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is playing the anti-corruption card. Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is playing the anti-corruption card. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

dirty money

Premium badgeZimbabwe elections: Has Chamisa found a chink in Mnangagwa’s armour? A damning Al Jazeera documentary on gold trafficking in Zimbabwe has given Nelson Chamisa a chance to vaunt his anti-corruption agenda ahead of his el...
Ibrahim Traoré at Ouagadougou airport, preparing to fly to St Petersburg, 25 July 2023 (©Burkina Faso presidency).

secret deals

Premium badgeRussia-Africa summit: Assimi Goïta and Ibrahim Traoré show support for Vladimir Putin Several African presidents are attending the Russia-Africa summit, among them are the heads of the juntas of Mali and Burkina Faso.