In Senegal, telecoms operator Axian takes the helm at Free

Madagascan conglomerate Axian is no longer sticking to just commercial matters when it comes to Senegalese telecoms operator Free. From now on, the group headed by Hassanein Hiridjee will be able to control the entire strategy of the country’s second-largest phone company.

