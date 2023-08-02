Telephone game

In Senegal, telecoms operator Axian takes the helm at Free

By Quentin Velluet

Posted on August 2, 2023 08:46

© Mamadou Mbengue, managing director of Free Senegal. Photo supplied
Mamadou Mbengue, managing director of Free Senegal. Photo supplied

The Madagascar-based group has signed a deal to acquire an extra 40% stake in Senegal’s second-largest telecoms operator, putting it in change.

Madagascan conglomerate Axian is no longer sticking to just commercial matters when it comes to Senegalese telecoms operator Free. From now on, the group headed by Hassanein Hiridjee will be able to control the entire strategy of the country’s second-largest phone company.

