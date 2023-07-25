Rebrab, Fotso, Benjelloun… How much longer will Africa’s billionaire boys club be at the helm?

“I want to die on stage. That’s where I was born.” The words of Egyptian-born singer Dalida must be ringing in the ears of Issad Rebrab as he puts on his suit in the morning before leaving for the headquarters of Cevital, one of Algeria’s largest private conglomerates, or as he gazes across the Bay of Algiers from his penthouse.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In