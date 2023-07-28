Mercenary Allies Targeted

Wagner in Mali: US sanctions Camara, Diarra, Bagayoko

By Benjamin Roger

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on July 28, 2023 13:32

jad20230616-enquete-wagner-mali-3-1256×628 © Colonel Sadio Camara, Mali’s Minister of Defence, in Bamako on 19 August 2020. MALIK KONATE/AFP
Colonel Sadio Camara, Mali’s Minister of Defence, in Bamako on 19 August 2020. MALIK KONATE/AFP

Defence Minister Sadio Camara, head of the air force, General Alou Boï Diarra and his deputy, Colonel Adama Bagayoko, are instigators, says US.

Washington continues to target Wagner and its supporters in Mali.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is playing the anti-corruption card. Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is playing the anti-corruption card. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

dirty money

Premium badgeZimbabwe elections: Has Chamisa found a chink in Mnangagwa’s armour? A damning Al Jazeera documentary on gold trafficking in Zimbabwe has given Nelson Chamisa a chance to vaunt his anti-corruption agenda ahead of his el...
Ibrahim Traoré at Ouagadougou airport, preparing to fly to St Petersburg, 25 July 2023 (©Burkina Faso presidency).

secret deals

Premium badgeRussia-Africa summit: Assimi Goïta and Ibrahim Traoré show support for Vladimir Putin Several African presidents are attending the Russia-Africa summit, among them are the heads of the juntas of Mali and Burkina Faso.
Former militia leader Asari celebrates with supporters after being granted bail in Abuja

new force

Premium badgeNigeria: Ex-militant Asari Dokubo wants to build Tinubu an army Ex-militant Asari Dokubo wants to build an ‘army’ for Bola Tinubu. The president’s spokesman Dele Alake has distanced the head of state from the milit...
Cotton originally promised a good living for Zimbabwean land settlers, but no more. (REUTERS/Howard Burditt)

cottoning on

Premium badgeIn Zimbabwe, will Chamisa’s cotton promises reel in rural voters? Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is targeting ZANU-PF’s rural heartland in an effort to unseat Mnangagwa in August elections. 