Can Kenya be a leader in carbon emissions direct air capture ?

Octavia Carbon, founded by Martin Freimüller, has partnered with New York-based carbon mineralisation company Cella Mineral Storage to build a pilot direct air capture (DAC) facility at Cella’s storage plant in Naivasha in the Rift Valley. The facility, which may become the first of its kind in the Global South, will remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and permanently store the waste underground.

