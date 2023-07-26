Nigeria: APC trades accusations with PDP over plot to kill Atiku

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the State Secret Service and the police to invite the leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over claims made about the foiled terrorist attack on Atiku Abubakar.

The call by the ruling party was contained in a statement issued by Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, on Tuesday.

Africa Insights Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners

The APC tackled the main opposition party for implying that the attack was sponsored by the ruling party because of the ongoing election petition tribunal.

“We call on the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security services to investigate the PDP’s wild and bogus allegations, invite the PDP’s leadership to substantiate these claims and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.

Foiled attack on Atiku

Some suspected Boko Haram terrorists were on Sunday arrested in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, over a planned attack on Atiku, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 25 February election. The suspects reportedly confessed to conducting reconnaissance for possible attacks.

The PDP had in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Dele Ologunagba, alleged that the attack was sponsored by “forces who are unsettled by his (Atiku) bid to retrieve his mandate at the presidential election petition tribunal.”

Full report with our partners, Premium Times