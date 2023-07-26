allegation watch

Nigeria: APC trades accusations with PDP over plot to kill Atiku

By Bakare Majeed

Posted on July 26, 2023 12:23

Nigerian former Vice President Atiku Abubakar speaks during the opposition Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) primaries in Abuja, on May 28, 2022.

The APC has urged security agencies to investigate the PDP’s claims regarding a foiled terrorist attack targeting Atiku Abubakar. But the APC says the PDP is spewing “lies and gibberish” with “bizarre and senseless” allegations made without justification, undermining trust in Nigeria’s democracy.

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the State Secret Service and the police to invite the leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over claims made about the foiled terrorist attack on Atiku Abubakar.

The call by the ruling party was contained in a statement issued by Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the party, on Tuesday.

READ MORE Nigeria 2023: After presidential poll defeat, Atiku and Obi unite against Tinubu

The APC tackled the main opposition party for implying that the attack was sponsored by the ruling party because of the ongoing election petition tribunal.

“We call on the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security services to investigate the PDP’s wild and bogus allegations, invite the PDP’s leadership to substantiate these claims and bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.

Foiled attack on Atiku

Some suspected Boko Haram terrorists were on Sunday arrested in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, over a planned attack on Atiku, who was the PDP presidential candidate in the 25 February election. The suspects reportedly confessed to conducting reconnaissance for possible attacks.

READ MORE Nigeria: Team Tinubu, meet the incoming powerbrokers

The PDP had in a statement on Monday by its spokesperson, Dele Ologunagba, alleged that the attack was sponsored by “forces who are unsettled by his (Atiku) bid to retrieve his mandate at the presidential election petition tribunal.”

Full report with our partners, Premium Times

Understand Africa's tomorrow... today

We believe that Africa is poorly represented, and badly under-estimated. Beyond the vast opportunity manifest in African markets, we highlight people who make a difference; leaders turning the tide, youth driving change, and an indefatigable business community. That is what we believe will change the continent, and that is what we report on. With hard-hitting investigations, innovative analysis and deep dives into countries and sectors, The Africa Report delivers the insight you need.

view subscription options

More Politics

Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is playing the anti-corruption card. Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is playing the anti-corruption card. (Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo)

dirty money

Premium badgeZimbabwe elections: Has Chamisa found a chink in Mnangagwa’s armour? A damning Al Jazeera documentary on gold trafficking in Zimbabwe has given Nelson Chamisa a chance to vaunt his anti-corruption agenda ahead of his el...
Ibrahim Traoré at Ouagadougou airport, preparing to fly to St Petersburg, 25 July 2023 (©Burkina Faso presidency).

secret deals

Premium badgeRussia-Africa summit: Assimi Goïta and Ibrahim Traoré show support for Vladimir Putin Several African presidents are attending the Russia-Africa summit, among them are the heads of the juntas of Mali and Burkina Faso.
Former militia leader Asari celebrates with supporters after being granted bail in Abuja

new force

Premium badgeNigeria: Ex-militant Asari Dokubo wants to build Tinubu an army Ex-militant Asari Dokubo wants to build an ‘army’ for Bola Tinubu. The president’s spokesman Dele Alake has distanced the head of state from the milit...
Cotton originally promised a good living for Zimbabwean land settlers, but no more. (REUTERS/Howard Burditt)

cottoning on

Premium badgeIn Zimbabwe, will Chamisa’s cotton promises reel in rural voters? Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa is targeting ZANU-PF’s rural heartland in an effort to unseat Mnangagwa in August elections. 