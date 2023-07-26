Attempted coup in Niger: Mohamed Bazoum at an impasse after mediation fails

Although the Nigerien presidency still claimed support from the majority of the army in the afternoon, the presidential guard is an essential component of the armed forces of Niger. It consists of about 700 men and around twenty armoured vehicles. “The situation is very dangerous. There could be a lot of damage. Under these circumstances, President Bazoum’s safety is not guaranteed,” says a diplomatic source.

By late afternoon, members of the presidential guard entrenched in the palace fired warning shots at demonstrators approaching to show their support for Mohamed Bazoum. Several civilians are said to have been wounded by