Attempted coup in Niger: Mohamed Bazoum at an impasse after mediation fails

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on July 26, 2023 20:17

Target of an attempted coup d’État, Mohamed Bazoum, pictured here in Niamey in 2023, is being held by soldiers of the presidential guard in his residence. © Vincent Fournier for JA
Negotiations between the Nigerien president and the elements of the presidential guard who turned against him have, so far, been fruitless. The assault on the mutineers, still entrenched in the palace, seems imminent.

While Mohamed Bazoum has been held since this morning in his residence by members of the presidential guard who have turned against him, several elite units have been sent as reinforcements from Tillabéri, Ouallam, and Dosso to try to subdue the mutineers.

Although the Nigerien presidency still claimed support from the majority of the army in the afternoon, the presidential guard is an essential component of the armed forces of Niger. It consists of about 700 men and around twenty armoured vehicles. “The situation is very dangerous. There could be a lot of damage. Under these circumstances, President Bazoum’s safety is not guaranteed,” says a diplomatic source.

By late afternoon, members of the presidential guard entrenched in the palace fired warning shots at demonstrators approaching to show their support for Mohamed Bazoum. Several civilians are said to have been wounded by

