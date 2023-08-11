Changing guard

Côte d’Ivoire taps first woman to lead Petroci oil group

By Maher Hajbi

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 11, 2023 09:59

Fatoumata Sanogo, the new head of Cote d’Ivoire’s national oil company
Fatoumata Sanogo, the new head of Cote d’Ivoire’s national oil company (rights reserved)

Petroleum engineer Fatoumata Sanogo will first have to clean up the state-owned company plagued by the missing butane gas scandal.

Côte d’Ivoire’s troubled state-owned oil company has a new pilot at the helm.

Meeting on 18 July, the Board of Directors of the Société Nationale des Opérations Pétrolières de Côte d’Ivoire – aka Petroci Holding – announced the appointment of Fatoumata Sanogo, a specialist in oil and gas production, as managing director of the group tasked with the research, exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

© A fuel gauge shows a battery residual quantity meter in a BYD E6 electric car, used as a taxi in Shenzhen, at the taxi company’s car park, in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen June 15, 2011. A pioneering electric taxi project in China’s southern economic powerhouse of Shenzhen seems a success by most accounts. Riders are enthusiastic, there have been no accidents and drivers are termed “gracious,” not a term usually applied to mainland drivers. The pilot project, which could be replicated in other cities, underpins China’s ambitious plans to put at least half a million electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrids on the road by 2015. Picture taken June 15, 2011. To match Analysis ETAXIS/ REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

electric competition

Premium badgeMorocco-Algeria: Who will win the battle for Chinese electric batteries? Against the backdrop of Morocco’s negotiations with several major Chinese conglomerates for the establishment of a gigafactory, Xi Jinping has just pr...
Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, visits the Art X in Lagos

just desserts

Premium badgeIs Aliko Dangote preparing to hand over to his daughters? Nigerian billionaire promotes Mariya Aliko Dangote, a top business strategist with a legal background, to the board of Dangote Sugar Refineries.
Mahmoud Mohieldin, Egypt’s climate champion, during an interview.

Multiple reforms

Premium badgeAfrica’s green transition currently unattainable, says Mahmoud Mohieldin Mahmoud Mohieldin speaks about his vision for public and private sectors working together to accelerate the green energy transition.

weather riot

Premium badgeAfrica: Home of haywire heatwaves and southern snowfalls In July, while snow fell in South Africa – a very rare occurrence – countries in North Africa broke minimum and maximum heat records.