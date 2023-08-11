Côte d’Ivoire taps first woman to lead Petroci oil group

Côte d’Ivoire’s troubled state-owned oil company has a new pilot at the helm.
Meeting on 18 July, the Board of Directors of the Société Nationale des Opérations Pétrolières de Côte d’Ivoire – aka Petroci Holding – announced the appointment of Fatoumata Sanogo, a specialist in oil and gas production, as managing director of the group tasked with the research, exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons.
