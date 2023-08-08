general disconnect

In Burkina Faso, Traoré’s war tax fuels telecoms boycott

By Quentin Velluet

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 8, 2023 04:00

Orange Burkina’s headquarters in Ouagadougou. (Photo: Orange Burkina)
Orange Burkina’s headquarters in Ouagadougou. (Photo: Orange Burkina)

Orange, Moov and Telecel are bracing for another consumer boycott on 8, 15 and 22 August, provoked by a 5% tax to fight terrorists.

In Burkina Faso, Operation Vent du Salut is not the name of a new military intervention against suspected terrorists, but a consumer boycott campaign ongoing since April. At issue are the prices charged by telecom operators in a tense economic climate where every CFA franc counts.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Business

Muslim faithfuls pray during Eid al-Adha celebrations at Mabushi in Abuja © Muslims make up over half of Nigeria’s population but have limited access to Islam-compliant finance. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Going Global

Premium badgeNigerian Islamic fintech Enricher plans expansion to UK, North America Enricher needs to embark on a global expansion to achieve its full potential, says the company’s CEO.
The trade embargo on Niger, which includes essential goods, will quickly affect the population. (Tagaza Djibo for JA/TAR)

ripple effect

Premium badgeWill the embargo soon suffocate Niger’s economy? Niger has been hit by unprecedented sanctions, exceeding those against Mali last year. Here are seven questions to understand the implications for Ni...
jad20230803-eco-senegal-suspension-tiktok-sonko-1256×628-1691050178 © Demonstrators clash with riot police in a district of Dakar on 3 June 2023. Leo Correa/AP/SIPA

locked out

Premium badgeWhy Senegal has banned TikTok The Chinese social media platform has been suspended in Senegal in response to demonstrations in support of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.
GSK, which employs over 290 people in Nigeria, is well-known for its products, such as Augmentin, Neosporin and Panadol.

Domino Effect?

Premium badgeNigerian industry fears GSK pullout may trigger mass exit The company will exit Nigeria after 51 years of operations as foreign currency volatility undermines its business model.