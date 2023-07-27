Looking south

Italy’s Meloni to push for greater NATO role in Africa during US visit

By Julian Pecquet, in Washington

Posted on July 27, 2023 08:51

Italy’s PM Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome © Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni holds her end-of-year news conference in Rome, Italy, December 29, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The right-wing Italian Prime Minister wants the help of the US to stem immigration from across the Mediterranean.

Italy’s controversial new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is expected to press US President Joe Biden for greater NATO involvement in Africa when she visits the White House on Thursday for the first time since her September 2022 election.

