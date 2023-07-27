hard pass

In Niger, army confirms it has overthrown Mohamed Bazoum

By Justine Spiegel, Mathieu Olivier

Posted on July 27, 2023 06:45

Screenshot of the Nigerien officers announcing that Mohamed Bazoum had been deposed, 27 July, on ORTN. © ORTN – Télé Sahel.
On the night of 26 to 27 July, Nigerien military personnel announced that they had seized power. But the coup d’état is “not complete”, says a source.

On 26 July, at around 11.30pm, the Nigerien army announced the creation of a Conseil National de Sauvegarde de la Patrie (CNSP) (national council for the salvation of the homeland), as well as the suspension of the constitution and the establishment of a curfew. The borders are also closed until further notice.

Colonel Amadou Abdramane, dressed in blue military uniform, briefly addressed the nation on national television in a declaration filmed at the Garde Presidentielle, near the president’s residence.

During the day, the putschists had requisitioned a team of technicians to film the address, which they were later able to broadcast when a section of the army guarding the national television studios chose to join them. A source loyal to Mohamed Bazoum confirms that the putschists have control of the national media.

In the broadcast, Col. Abdramane said: “We have decided to end the

