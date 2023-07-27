chief mutineer

Attempted coup in Niger: Who is General Abdourahamane Tchiani?

By Manon Laplace, Mathieu Olivier

July 27, 2023

Demonstrators gather in Niamey on 26 July 2023 in support of Nigerian President Mohamed Bazoum, the victim of an attempted military coup. (©AFP)
Leader of the putsch against President Mohamed Bazoum, the commander of the presidential guard is a controversial figure in the Nigerien army.

Head of the presidential guard since 2011, Abdourahamane Tchiani is a controversial general in the Nigerien army. He came up through the ranks and was promoted under President Mahamadou Issoufou, to whom he is said to be a “loyalist among loyalists”, according to experts within Niger’s security apparatus.

When Issoufou was in power, the presidential guard was “particularly spoiled”, says a well-placed source – which Issoufou hoped would protect him against any attempts at a coup d’état in a country that had already seen four since independence in 1960. The guard consists of approximately 700 well-equipped and trained troops, and about 20 armoured vehicles.

When he handed power over to Mohamed Bazoum in 2021, Issoufou asked to retain his core circle of securocrats, including Tchiani. This request complicated army management for his successor, who was torn between the desire to make his

