On 25 July, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, president of Burkina Faso’s transitional government, walked the red carpet at Ouagadougou airport before taking off for St Petersburg, where the second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place (27-28 July).

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In