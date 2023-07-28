secret deals

Russia-Africa summit: Assimi Goïta and Ibrahim Traoré show support for Vladimir Putin

By Flore Monteau

Posted on July 28, 2023 07:53

Ibrahim Traoré at Ouagadougou airport, preparing to fly to St Petersburg, 25 July 2023 (©Burkina Faso presidency).
Several African presidents are attending the Russia-Africa summit, among them are the heads of the juntas of Mali and Burkina Faso.

On 25 July, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, president of Burkina Faso’s transitional government, walked the red carpet at Ouagadougou airport before taking off for St Petersburg, where the second Russia-Africa Summit is taking place (27-28 July).

