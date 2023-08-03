army rules

Infographic: Three decades of coups, the majority in Sahel

By Matthieu Millecamps, Marie Toulemonde

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 3, 2023 14:57

©Photo Montage Jeune Afrique / Photos: Vincent Fournier for JA; Reuters
©Photo Montage Jeune Afrique / Photos: Vincent Fournier for JA; Reuters

Mohamed Bazoum is the latest civilian president to fall victim to military coups d’état undermining the progress of democracy on the continent.

On the night of 26-27 July, soldiers announced that they had deposed Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power. It turned out to be the latest putsch by soldiers against a civilian regime in a long list of coup attempts on the continent, and in the Sahel in particular.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege in Paris on 13 December 2022. (Vincent Fournier for JA/TAR)

doctor on call

Premium badgeDRC Elections: Will Nobel Laureate Denis Mukwege run? Mukwege holds talks with prominent figures as his new political grouping submits a ‘referenced candidate’ for the December legislative elections.
© Uebert Angel (via X)

All that glitters

Premium badgeAU taps Zimbabwe preacher Uebert Angel despite gold smuggling claims Zimbabwe was criticised at AU after Pan-African Parliament head Fortune Charumbira fronted controversial Uebert Angel for an ambassador post.
© Jean-Pierre Bemba, the defence minister appointed in March, in North Kivu on 12 June 2023. (DRC Ministry of Defence)

Mercenaries on a mission

Premium badgeIs Félix Tshisekedi privatising the Eastern DRC war against M23? Two private military companies have been operating alongside the Congolese army in the troubled North Kivu Province for over a year.
African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula (Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko)

back a buddy

Premium badgeANC’s anti-West Mbalula openly backs ruling party in Zimbabwe election Zimbabwe makes it difficult for its diaspora to vote. Did the ANC just make it even less appealing by endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa?