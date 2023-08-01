Recent data from Ghana’s port authority shows a notable decline in port traffic, with no signs of improvement. Container traffic experienced a significant drop of 20.34% in 2022, reaching 1.24m 20ft equivalent units (TEUs), in contrast to the 1.56m TEUs recorded in 2021.

