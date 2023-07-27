new force

Nigeria: Ex-militant Asari Dokubo wants to build Tinubu an army

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on July 27, 2023 17:03

Former militia leader Asari celebrates with supporters after being granted bail in Abuja
Former militia leader Mujahid Dokubo-Asari celebrates with supporters after being granted bail in Abuja June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Ex-militant Asari Dokubo wants to build an ‘army’ for Bola Tinubu. The president’s spokesman Dele Alake has distanced the head of state from the militia.

Former militant, Mujahid Asari Dokubo has risen from a persona non grata to a friend of the most powerful man in Nigeria. Now, he’s assembling foot soldiers for the new president, to fight oil theft, he says.

