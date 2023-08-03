South Africa’s Zulu prince Buthelezi fights for control

At 94, Prince Mangosuthi Buthelezi, the traditional prime minister of the Zulu nation, refuses to back down in his confrontation with South Africa’s new Zulu king, Misuzulu ka Zwelithini. The Zulus — 11 million strong — are South Africa’s biggest ethnic tribe.

When the iconic King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu died in 2021 after a record 50 years on the throne, a bitter palace war raged over his successor – and the political treachery and drama began.