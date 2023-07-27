Nigeria’s Tinubu rewards 16 members of campaign council with ministerial appointments 

Of the 28 nominees, about 20 are politicians while eight are established professionals in the field of business, health and law. At least 16 of the nominees were members of Tinubu’s campaign council

Notable on the list are four former governors who played key roles in Tinubu’s victory.

They are: Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; ex-Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State who currently serves as the deputy majority leader of the Senate; former Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State and controversial opposition Governor, Nyesom Wike.

All the ex-governors were part of Tinubu’s campaign council except Wike who worked for the President against his party behind the scenes.

Other notable politicians on the list include: Senator Abubakar Kyari who is the current acting chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator John Enoh who was the party’s governorship