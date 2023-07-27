list serve

Nigeria’s Tinubu rewards 16 members of campaign council with ministerial appointments 

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on July 27, 2023 17:14

Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared winner in Nigeria’s presidential election
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari receives Nigeria’s newly declared winner of 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu in Daura, Nigeria, March 1, 2023. Nigeria’s Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

The much-awaited ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu has been sent to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation. Technocrats are outweighed by political appointees by more than two to one; but experience reigns.

Of the 28 nominees, about 20 are politicians while eight are established professionals in the field of business, health and law. At least 16 of the nominees were members of Tinubu’s campaign council 

Notable on the list are four former governors who played key roles in Tinubu’s victory.

They are: Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State; ex-Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State who currently serves as the deputy majority leader of the Senate; former Governor Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa State and controversial opposition Governor, Nyesom Wike.  

All the ex-governors were part of Tinubu’s campaign council except Wike who worked for the President against his party behind the scenes. 

Other notable politicians on the list include: Senator Abubakar Kyari who is the current acting chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator John Enoh who was the party’s governorship

