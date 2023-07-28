popular mistake

Nigeria: Parliament extends Biafra separatist leader Kanu’s detention

By Ben Ezeamalu

Posted on July 28, 2023 13:39

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu (via Twitter/@BiafranTweets)

The Nigerian parliament shot down a motion seeking a ‘political solution’ to Nnamdi Kanu, in custody since 2021, dashing hopes of his release.

