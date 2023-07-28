Nigeria: Parliament extends Biafra separatist leader Kanu’s detention

The Nigerian parliament has dismissed a motion to facilitate a “political solution” for the release of Biafra separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu. This decision effectively extends his detention, dashing hopes for a swift resolution of his case. “k”

