no synergy

Kabila and Museveni, the dynamic duo that never matched

By Musinguzi Blanshe

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 1, 2023 10:49

File photo of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (R) meeting DRC President Joseph Kabila in 2013. (AFP/Peter Busomoke)
File photo of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (R) meeting DRC President Joseph Kabila in 2013. (AFP/Peter Busomoke)

An intimate look at two heads of state who never got along, and how the Islamist rebel group ADF used this to its advantage in the eastern DRC.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni recently accused former Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) president Joseph Kabila of giving sanctuary to the Islamist rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). Kabila’s team clapped back, accusing Museveni of being the region’s main destabiliser, giving a glimpse of the duo that never found genuine friendship.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

More Politics

Riot police officers in Nairobi, Kenya July 21, 2023.

tall order

Kenyan police told to brace for herculean task in Haiti Security experts in Kenya warn that major challenges await the country’s police forces that will be sent to Haiti.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso meet in St Petersburg

Faulty logic

10 reasons why Putin’s Africa forum flopped Russia’s 2023 Africa summit was a flop. Forget Western pressure and the Ukraine war: Moscow’s offering is simply too bland.
Jim Obazee has been appointed to investigate Nigeria’s central bank

loose cannon

Premium badgeNigerian investigator who fired Pastor Adeboye gets new job to ‘nail’ Emefiele   A man who was fired by Buhari has now been appointed to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria in the wake of the suspension of Godwin Emefiele.
A Liberian voter casts her vote in the 2017 elections; will corruption allegations deter voters this time? (AFP/Issouf Sanogo)

corruption cabal

Premium badgeIn Liberia, corruption sanctions are not a deterrent for candidates Two top Liberian officials sanctioned by the US for corruption are running for office in the 10 October elections.