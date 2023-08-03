Why cocoa prices are soaring with no benefit for Africa

For the first time in more than 30 years, international cocoa prices have soared. On 26 July in London, the benchmark market for ‘brown gold’, prices for September contracts reached £2,700 ($3,426) a tonne, while in New York, prices topped the $3,552 mark.

There's more to this story Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked. Subscribe Now cancel anytime Already a a subscriber Sign In