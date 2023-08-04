MIND GAMES

Rwanda-DRC tension: Francophonie boss skips Kinshasa games

By Jeune Afrique

Posted on August 4, 2023 11:48

Mushikiwabo OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo (©JOEL SAGET/AFP)
Former Rwandan foreign minister turned Francophonie chief Louise Mushikiwabo is skipping this week’s Kinshasa games amid tension with DRC.

So much for sports bringing people together.

Persistent tensions between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are taking a toll on this week’s Francophonie Games, with the Rwandan head of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) skipping the ninth edition in Kinshasa.

