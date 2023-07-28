move over

Niger coup: General Abdourahamane Tchiani announces his takeover

By Jeanne Le Bihan

Posted on July 28, 2023 16:02

General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger coup leader
General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger coup leader (source: Niger state television)

On Friday 28 July, the chief of the presidential guard announced on national television that he had taken command of the National Council for the Salvation of the Homeland (CNSP). This group overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum two days earlier.

General Tchiani, the commander of the presidential guard, spoke to the nation on midday of Friday 28 July. He introduced himself as the head of the CNSP, the junta that declared it had deposed President Bazoum two days earlier. The General justified the coup due to “the degradation of the security situation” in the country.

“My fellow citizens, it is evident that the fallen authorities were engaged in setting up a sort of militia for their sole interest,” stated the two-star brigadier general. The coup leader, General Tchiani, had not spoken publicly until now. Up to this point, Colonel Amadou Abdramane had been speaking on behalf of the CNSP.

Calling for “serenity,” “calm,” “vigilance,” and a “patriotic surge” to “meet security, economic, and social challenges,” General Tchiani reaffirmed the CNSP’s commitment to “respect all international agreements entered into by Niger.”

