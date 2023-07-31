loose cannon

Nigerian investigator who fired Pastor Adeboye gets new job to ‘nail’ Emefiele  

By Eniola Akinkuotu

Posted on July 31, 2023 15:42

Jim Obazee has been appointed to investigate Nigeria’s central bank
Jim Obazee has been appointed to investigate Nigeria’s central bank (rights reserved)

A man who was fired by Buhari has now been appointed to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria in the wake of the suspension of Godwin Emefiele.

Jim Obazee, who once headed the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), is expected to look into the books of the central bank and other government owned business entities and will report directly to the president, says a leaked government memo. 

