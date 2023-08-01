Rail revitalisation

DRC: Lobito train corridor will revolutionise mining transport

By Louise Margolin

Posted on August 1, 2023

CLOSE LINKS: President of DRC, Félix Tshisekedi, Angola’s João Lourenço and Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema at the ceremony to sign the concession transfer contract for Lobito corridor. © DRC Presidency
A key railway line, vital for Congolese mineral exports, receives a $250m investment, improving the link between Kolwezi and Angola’s Lobito port.

Erected in the early 20th century and ravaged during Angola’s civil war, the line underwent partial rehabilitation in the mid-2010s. Although its location is strategic for the cross-border mining trade, it has been underutilised.

