Russia-US: Will the real friend of Africa please stand up?

Since the invasion of Ukraine, America and European countries have been at the forefront of attempts to isolate Russia in Africa. But Russia has also been pushing to deepen its ties on the continent.

The diplomatic lobbying was intense last year, with Russian diplomats flying out of Africa as Americans flew in.

“To me it’s not the US wanting to isolate Russia, it’s the Africans having to decide who their real friends are,” former US assistant secretary of state for African affairs Tibor Nagy tells The Africa Report in a phone interview from Washington.

The Russia-Africa summit on 27-28 July in St Petersburg was an opportunity for each side to take stock of its wins and losses.

A day before the summit, Russia said the West had “put pressure on the leadership” of African countries not to attend the summit. None of the US’s largest aid recipients on the continent snubbed the summit except