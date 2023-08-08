Youth vote will be the game changer in Zimbabwe’s elections

Zimbabwe’s youth, which constitutes 67.7% of the population, has historically been used for political exploitation by the ruling ZANU-PF party. Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member, Tinashe Chitsunge – who was stoned to death on 3 August in Glen View, Harare, by alleged ZANU-PF youth – is the latest victim.

