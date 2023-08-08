fresh faces

Youth vote will be the game changer in Zimbabwe’s elections

in depth

This article is part of the dossier:

Zimbabwe votes

By Veneranda Langa

Premium badge Reserved for subscribers

Posted on August 8, 2023 08:34

© Youths look at posters outside polling stations prepared ahead of general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, in 2018. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)
Youths look at posters outside polling stations prepared ahead of general elections in Harare, Zimbabwe, in 2018. (Reuters/Mike Hutchings)

If the 23 August polls in Zimbabwe are free and fair, youth participation will be the deciding factor of who rules the country, analysts say.

Zimbabwe’s youth, which constitutes 67.7% of the population, has historically been used for political exploitation by the ruling ZANU-PF party. Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member, Tinashe Chitsunge – who was stoned to death on 3 August in Glen View, Harare, by alleged ZANU-PF youth – is the latest victim.

There's more to this story

Get unlimited access to our exclusive journalism and features today. Our award-winning team of correspondents and editors report from over 54 African countries, from Cape Town to Cairo, from Abidjan to Abuja to Addis Ababa. Africa. Unlocked.

Subscribe Now

cancel anytime

Also in this in Depth:

Zimbabwe votes This will be the second election of the post-Mugabe period. What has changed for Zimbabwe?

kinetic knowhow

Can the Niger army stand up to ECOWAS? On 10 August the West African bloc agreed to deploy a ‘standby force’ to restore constitutional order in Niger. What is the capacity of the Nigerien army, which is already engaged on several fronts?

back on ballot

Khalifa Sall, Karim Wade eligible for Senegal presidential race Seven months before the 2024 presidential election, Macky Sall’s two political rivals are expected to stand. President Sall is not in the running.

world wide weapons

Morocco looks beyond US, France in arms race with Algeria While Western arms still dominate the Moroccan military arsenal, Rabat is looking to new competitors such as China and India for cheaper weapons.