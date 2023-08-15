crown and wig

Ghana: Nana Agyeman Badu II, the controversial chief with tough skin

By Jonas Nyabor

Posted on August 15, 2023 14:16

© Dormaa traditional area paramount chief Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II. (photo supplied)
Dormaa traditional area paramount chief Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II. (photo supplied)

Ghana paramount chief Oseadeeyo Agyeman has stirred controversy by advocating for the dismissal of perjury charges against an opposition MP, prompting calls for his removal.

Ghana’s Dormaa traditional area paramount chief Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II is in hot water for saying perjury charges should be dropped against opposition MP James Quayson.

“As a matter of urgency, I [as Dormaahene, or chief] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Nana Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that the trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi to abort the criminal case against Quayson,” the chief said at a public lecture in July.

