Ghana: Nana Agyeman Badu II, the controversial chief with tough skin

Ghana’s Dormaa traditional area paramount chief Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II is in hot water for saying perjury charges should be dropped against opposition MP James Quayson.

“As a matter of urgency, I [as Dormaahene, or chief] am appealing to the President of the Republic [Nana Akufo-Addo], if he has any role to play, that the trial should be aborted, and the Attorney-General should as a matter of urgency file a nolle prosequi to abort the criminal case against Quayson,” the chief said at a public lecture in July.